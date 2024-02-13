Should You Give Money to the Man in Suit in Persona 3 Reload? Answered

Persona 3 Reload is full of interesting side characters for you to interact with, not least of which is the mysterious Man in Suit who shows up at night. Here’s what happens if you choose to give the Man in Suit your money in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

What Happens If You Give 20,000 Yen to the Man in Suit in Persona 3 Reload

Starting on 6/4 in Persona 3 Reload, you can find the Man in Suit NPC at Paulownia Mall in the evening. He’ll be standing next to the fountain, and he’ll only interact with you if your Charm is at level 4. One thing to note is that he’ll only show up after you’ve reached rank 3 in the Hermit Social Link, where Maya tells you about him.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Speak with him and he’ll ask you to give him 20,000 Yen as an investment. Essentially, you need to give the Man in Suit the money if you want to start and complete the Devil Social Link. So yes, absolutely give him the money.

After that, you can find the Man in Suit on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings. You’ll need to talk to him two more times, and give him 10,000 Yen on each occasion. This will bring your total expenditure up to 40,000 Yen.

Once you’ve given him the money, the Devil Social Link will start properly and the Man in Suit will introduce himself as Tanaka, the host of the Sunday morning shopping show on TV.

Do You Get Your Money Back?

Unfortunately, no. Tanaka never gives you your money back even after you’ve maxed out the Social Link. That being said, this Social Link does allow you to fuse Beelzebub, which is a fairly strong Devil arcana Persona that can come in handy in plenty of situations.

While you’ll never see that money again, at least you’ll get a few Twilight Fragments from Elizabeth along the way, and get to fuse some powerful Personas as well.

And that’s what happens when you give the money to the Man in Suit in Persona 3 Reload.