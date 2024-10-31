Sister Wives Family Tree & Where Are They All Now?

It was tough enough to keep track of all of the Brown kids when the Sister Wives all lived together in the Vegas cul-de-sac. Now that three of the wives have divorced Kody and most of their kids are all grown up, it’s nearly impossible to keep track.

The Sister Wives Family Tree, Explained

1st Generation: Kody and the (Ex)Wives of Sister Wives

Ex-Wife: Meri

Lives mainly in Parowan, Utah, running her bed-and-breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. She lives with her adorable dog Zona.

Ex-Wife: Janelle

Recently moved to North Carolina near her daughter Maddie where they co-own her dream retirement spot: Taeda Farms. They share on the website for the farm, “Each on our own, we had this dream, imagining a life surrounded by nature’s beauty and the tranquility of country living. However, fate had its own plans. When shifts in our family dynamics unfolded, the idea of making this dream a reality emerged.”

Ex-Wife: Christine

Lives in Lehi, Utah with her new husband, David Woolley, and daughter Truely. Christine films Cooking with Just Christine from her Utah kitchen. If you’ve been a fan of Sister Wives since Season 1, then you know that the family used to live in Lehi in the very first season. As a fun fact, another polygamist woman reportedly now lives in that old home.

Current Wife: Robyn lives with Kody Brown

They have a new $2.1 million home, “Mountain Mansion 2.0,” with her five children. Reddit fans aren’t impressed with this new purchase. Ill_Psychology_7967 says, “I wonder how Ysabel feels knowing her dad wouldn’t contribute to her surgery, but was happy to buy a $2.1 million house.” And Ashamed-Arm-3217 says, “Kody will now live in the biggest house his family has ever owned with the least amount of family in it. Robyn goals!”

Old and New Husbands of Sister Wives

Robyn has an Ex-Husband: David Jessop

Father of her three oldest children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. He is remarried to Jennifer Laparra and they live in Montana with their own four kids.

David Woolley Brings His Own Large Family To the Marriage

He broke it down on Instagram:

“I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own! Half of my kids do not want to be in the spot light, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here. I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years.”

2nd Generation: Children of Each Wife on Sister Wives

Of course, many of the children consider three or four of the moms to be their mom (depending on whether or not they have a good relationship with Robyn). Still, it’s always easiest to organize the kids by their biological mothers.

Meri Brown’s Child

Leon Brown (29)

Leon (they/them) married Audrey Kriss in October 2022. Leo identifies as “a white trans queer writer, living, loving, & healing on unceded arapahoe, ute, cheyenne, & sioux land” known more commonly as Colorado.

Janelle Brown’s Children

Logan Taylor Brown (30)

Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with wife Michelle Petty, working in operations. They recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary.

Madison Rose Brush (28)

Lives in North Carolina with husband Caleb Brush and their three children. She co-owns Taeda Farms with her mom.

Hunter Elias Brown (27)

Lives in Las Vegas and works as a nurse.

Garrison Brown (1998-2024)

Died by suicide in March 2024. My heart goes out to the whole family as they continue coping with this loss. Janelle recently shared on IG:

“My phone serves me up memories every day. Often they are pictures with Garrison. On good days (and today is a good day!) they make smile because I remember the event and that it was a fun day. There is always a bittersweet after glow but it’s still a good thing to see these time capsules.”

Gabriel Brown (23)

Likely still lives in Arizona and is finishing school at NAU. However, he’s been quiet online recently. It’s understandable; he is the one who found Garrison and it’s important that everyone in the family do what they need to do in order to protect their mental health. In a recent Instagram post for his 23rd birthday, Janelle said, “You are such a dynamic and special kid.”

Savanah Brown (19)

Lives in Greenville, NC where she is attending East Carolina University close to her mom and sister.

Christine Brown’s Children

Aspyn Thompson (29)

Lives in Utah, with husband Mitch Thompson, near Christine.

Mykelti Padron (28)

Lives in North Carolina with husband Tony Padron and their three children, about four hours away from Maddie and Janelle.

Paedon Brown (26)

As of the last update that I’m aware of, Paedon also lives in Utah.

Gwendlyn Brown (22)

Resides in Flagstaff, Arizona, and married Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023. Gwendlyn is studying at Northern Arizona University.

Ysabel Brown (21)

Ysabel was living in North Carolina with Maddie but has since moved to Utah. Ysabel recently said that her current favorite way to travel is “as my sister and her wife’s third wheel.”

Truely Brown (14)

Lives with Christine and David Woolley in Utah, continuing her education.

Robyn Brown’s Children (including Kody’s stepchildren)

Dayton Brown (24)

Aurora Brown (22)

Breanna Brown (20)

Solomon Brown (13)

Ariella Mae Brown (8)

All of these children still live in Flagstaff, Arizona. Despite rumors that the family might be heading back to Utah after the sale of their last home, they’ve purchased their new home in Arizona after all. And despite rumors that he had gone to live with his biological Dad, reports indicate that Dayton lives on Kody and Robin’s property in an RV.

3rd Generation: Grandchildren of Sister Wives

The littlest ones are always a delight to see on the show. Here are Kody’s grandchildren so far:

Children of Madison (Brown) Brush and Caleb Brush

Axel James Brush (6)

Evie K Brush (4)

Josephine Lee Brush (1). Along with the twins born to Mykelti and Tony this year, Josephine is the youngest of the Brown family.

Children of Mykelti (Brown) Padron and Tony Padron

Avalon Asa Padron (3)

Archer and Ace Padron (1). These are the newest additions to the Brown family. This season we saw Christine and Robyn play nice with each other despite their differences when Mykelti wanted both of those moms there for the delivery.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on Sundays at 10 pm on TLC.

