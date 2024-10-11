Slow Horses: Which Slough House Book Is Season 5 Based On?

Can’t wait until Slow Horses‘ fifth season drops to find out what’s in store next for Jackson Lamb, River Cartwright, and the rest of the show’s misfit MI5 agents? Read on to find out which Slough House book Slow Horses Season 5 is based on!

Which Slough House Book is Slow Horses Season 5 Based On?

Slow Horses Season 5 is based on author Mick Herron’s fifth Slough House novel, London Rules. Without getting too deep into spoilers, London Rules sees the Slow Horses on the trail of an assassin targeting Slough House’s resident computer whizz Roddy Ho. Meanwhile, rival MI5 bigwigs Claude Whelan and Diana Taverner are grappling with a series of senseless terror attacks – and each other.

So, London Rules is very much in the same vein as Herron’s earlier Slough House installments and has all the ingredients for another gripping six-episode season. Showrunner Will Smith seemingly agrees, if the Slow Horses Season 5 teaser is any guide. Included at the end of Season 4’s finale, the teaser showcases several plot beats lifted directly from London Rules, such as Roddy’s predicament.

When Does Slow Horses Season 5 Come Out?

Apple TV+ is yet to announce a release date for Slow Horses Season 5. That said, we shouldn’t have long to wait before Lamb and his Slough House rejects are back on the small screen. After all, the fifth season is already in the can, as evidenced by the teaser bolted onto Season 4, Episode 6.

Plus, Apple has traditionally pushed out Slow Horses seasons fairly close together. Season 1 and Season 2 both dropped in 2022. Season 3 followed in late 2023, with Season 4 arriving less than 12 months later. So, assuming this scheduling pattern holds, expect Slow Horses Season 5 to premiere sometime between mid-late 2025.

Slow Horses Season 5 does not yet have a release date.

