Smallville Animated Series Resurrecting Character

Tom Welling, known for his role as Clark Kent in the popular television series Smallville, has confirmed a few details about his animated revival in development. Welling revealed that the series would resurrect a character killed in Season 7.

Welling and co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor, are developing the animated series. They have already completed some test animation and a teaser poster that features the cast with Lionel Luthor looming behind them. The poster confirms Lionel’s return despite his death at the hands of his son in Season 7.

The revival will take place after the series finale of the live-action show. While the details of Lionel’s resurrection are yet to be revealed, the original series introduced an alternate Lionel from Earth-2 in its final season. This version, however, sacrificed himself to resurrect the Earth-1 Lex. It is possible that a clone of Lionel or another alternate version could be introduced.

The revival has also been confirmed to feature Erica Durance as the voice of Lois Lane. Rosenbaum has stated that the entire cast is interested in participating in the project. While there is no official cast list yet, other original cast members such as Kristin Kreuk, Eric Johnson, Sam Jones III, Allison Mack, Annette O’Toole, and John Schneider have expressed their interest in returning.

Despite the enthusiasm from the cast and fans, Welling has stated that Warner Bros. has yet to approve the project. He added that it is not a priority for them and that they have not responded to their inquiries.

The animated Smallville revival is still in its early stages. It would be a huge win for fans if it receives Warner Bros.’s approval. The series has a devoted fanbase, and the prospect of seeing more of the story would be great for anyone who loves DC.

