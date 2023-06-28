Spider-Man 2099 Deck Strategy and Weaknesses in Marvel Snap

Rounding out the Spider-Versus season in Marvel Snap, the futuristic Spider-Man 2099 joins the likes of Ghost-Spider, Silk, and Spider-Ham this month. By far the coolest-looking of the bunch, Spider-Man 2099 continues the Spider people (except for Spider-Ham) theme of movement and control. His ability reads: “The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.” With his well-stated 4-power and 6-cost, Spider-Man 2099 may be one of the most played of these arachnid heroes, and we will break down deck strategy and weaknesses for the card in this Marvel Snap guide.

You may remember Spider-Man 2099 for his large role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by Oscar Isaac, and that he’s a bit of a dick. Personality matters less in Marvel Snap, however, so if you aim to pick up this final Spider person, read on for some early decks to try out and what you can do if he ruins your day.

Spider-Man 2099 Deck Strategy

Spider-Man 2099 slots in almost perfectly into any move-themed deck, which have risen in popularity recently. He’s a potentially game-winning card and should increase the power of these decks even more, as he has great turn-6 synergy with Heimdall. Here’s a standard list:

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Kraven

Ghost-Spider

Cloak

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Beast

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2099

Heimdall

The goal here is to strike spidery fear into your opponent by playing Spider-Man 2099 on turn 4 or turn 5 before using Ghost-Spider or Heimdall to yank him into a lane your opponent is trying to win. A turn 5 Iron Fist into Spider-Man 2099 also works well. If lucky you might nail a High Evolutionary Hulk or some other high-statted card much the same way a Shang-Chi would have; however, the benefit of Spider-Man 2099 over the Shang-Chi is unpredictability and the chance to hit something under 9 power. It remains to be seen if this Spider-Man 2099 will make this deck a meta-threat, but he definitely improves it.

Another solid choice is a hybrid deck that utilizes a few move cards along with another powerful core. Simply putting together a deck of “good cards” that have loose synergy with Spider-Man 2099 looks like it will take many opponents by surprise – perfect for gaining a big lead in Marvel Snap’s Conquest mode:

Iron Fist

Korg

Kraven

Zabu

Cloak

Wave

Darkhawk

Rockslide

Spider-Man 2099

Aero

Heimdall

Magneto

With this deck, you’ll want to trigger Spider-Man 2099 at some point with Iron Fist, Cloak, or on the final turn with Heimdall. Other win conditions include the Darkhawk, Rockslide, and Korg package, along with Wave on turn 5 to stop your opponent from playing more than one card on turn 6. Variations of this deck will likely see a lot of play, as almost any good card such as Doctor Doom or Leader can slot in for late-game plays.

Spider-Man 2099 Weaknesses

As Spider-Man 2099’s effect isn’t an Ongoing or On Reveal ability, he doesn’t have a direct counter such as Enchantress or Cosmo. However, placing Armor into a lane where you wish to protect your powerful cards will stop Spider-Man 2099 in his spidery tracks. Otherwise, using Cosmo to block On Reveal move effects or spreading out lower-value cards such as Iceman or Spider-Ham can render Spider-Man 2099 ineffective.

Should You Spend Your Collector’s Tokens on Spider-Man 2099?

You shouldn’t rush out to buy Spider-Man 2099 unless you’re a dedicated move player. Although Spider-Man 2099 only costs 3000 Collector’s Tokens at the moment, Second Dinner has announced a new card acquisition mechanic called Spotlight Caches, which are coming soon. If Spider-Man 2099 isn’t in a Spotlight Cache for that week he’ll be harder to obtain, sure, but Collector’s Tokens are going to go up in value – there are much better cards to spend them on.

And that’s all we have for this early look for the final card introduced in the Spider-Versus Marvel Snap season. July will see the introduction of plenty of the Phoenix Force and Jean Grey, so be sure to check back for our coverage of those meta-defining cards.