Star Trek: Lower Decks free live streams: How to watch final season for free without cable

Star Trek: Lower Decks, which first debuted in 2020, is coming to an end with its fifth season, and we have all the information you need on how to watch the final season for free!

It was revealed earlier this year that the fifth season of Star Trek: Lowers Decks would be the show’s final season. When speaking with The Pop Insider, showrunner and creator Mike McMahan told the outlet that fans can expect to see a heartwarming and meaningful ending to the story.

“We did a good job on it. The way we leave it, you’re gonna tear up. It leaves you in a place where everybody’s grown, and now they have new stuff to do, and you get to see a hint of it,” McMahan said. “You’re gonna want to see it, I want to see it, but you’re not going to feel like we didn’t finish a story.”

“You’ll see as the season goes, it becomes more aware that it’s a final season,” he explained. “Because I didn’t want it to be a final season, but as I just got more proud of having done 50 amazing episodes, I was just like, ‘No, I can’t — through being a baby about this — not give you guys something that feels worth watching.’ The closest I could come to that is an amazing end to a chapter of an overall story that we could keep telling stuff with.”

Although the show is coming to an end, McMahan did, however, mention that there is a possibility for spinoffs in the future. “The ending of Season 5 is the ending of a chapter that I knew I wanted to do,” he told The ‘Verse Podcast. “There are things that happen in it… I’m being very careful… that are sort of setting up spinoffs and setting up backdoor pilots. There’s characters I’m introducing that you’ll see clearly I wanted to do more with.” So, yes, there is potential for a spinoff, but the question of where it would live is up in the air or if it would even happen at all. We’re keeping our fingers crossed, and regardless of what happens, we’re certain the fifth season will be a fantastic end to the story.

Where Can I Stream the Final Season of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

The final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available to watch on Thursday, October 24, on Paramount+, which offers a free trial to new subscribers! A new episode will be available to watch each week until December 19, 2024. Ahead of the premiere of the final season, fans can catch up with the series on AppleTV and Amazon Prime Video, which also both offer free trials!

