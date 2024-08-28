Star Wars Outlaws Map Size

Star Wars Outlaws is the first open-world game in the franchise, but this might have you wondering how big it is. To put things into perspective, here’s a look at the size of each planet in the game.

How Big is the Star Wars Outlaws Map?

The Star Wars Outlaws map is stretched across five planets, four of which are accessible at any point in the game, and one that is only available during story moments that call for it. Some of these planets offer wide areas to explore, and others are smaller, with their size increased through vertical design and large buildings.

Before Star Wars Outlaws arrived, creative director Julian Gerighty said that each planet would be the size of two or three zones from another open-world Ubisoft game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and now having played the game this is definitely true.

On top of the many planets, there is a vast space area to explore and while you can’t land just anywhere, there’s a lot to do and find while flying around.

How Big is Cantonica

Cantonica is the first place that you explore in Star Wars Outlaws, and it is only available during story missions. This area is made up of buildings and while there isn’t a lot of visible land, there’s a lot to explore through the various pathways and secret compounds within its bounds.

How Big is Tatooine

Tatooine is probably the biggest planet in Star Wars Outlaws from sheer size, but much of it is empty desert. There are secrets to be found, and many enemy bases to plunder so there’s plenty of value to taking the time and exploring this barren land.

How Big is Toshara

Toshara is much like Tatooine in the sense of its environment but with some plant life to spice things up. This rocky plateau has plenty to explore, so take the time to search in all of the hidden places as you scour the map.

How Big is Akiva

Akiva is the most pretty planet in Star Wars Outlaws with lush plant life on display everywhere. It is another large planet with a lot of enemy bases to take out, as well as more accessible areas once you have the ability to drive the Speeder on water.

How Big is Kijimi

Like Cantonica, Kijimi is isolated to just the city. Inside this city, there is a lot to do, but ultimately this planet is probably the smallest when it comes to sheer size.

