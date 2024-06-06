Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is finally here, with new episodes dropping weekly. So, when does the next installment, The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3, come out?

When Does The Acolyte Episode 3 Come Out?

The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3 debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 6 pm PT / 9pm ET. Viewers in other parts of the world (such as the UK) will have to wait until the following day to access the episode. Here’s how The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3’s release date and time shakes out across different regions:

US – 6 pm PT / 9pm ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

UK – 2 am BST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Europe – 3 am CEST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

India – 6:30 am IST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

China – 9 am CST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Japan – 10 am CST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Australia – 11 am AEST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

New Zealand – 1 pm NZST, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

When Do New Episodes of The Acolyte Come Out?

That’s The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3 covered – what about Season 1’s four other as-yet-unaired entries? They’ll follow the same timetable as Episode 3, and arrive on a one-episode-per-week basis. Here’s the full US release schedule for The Acolyte‘s six remaining episodes:

Episode 3 – Tuesday, June 11, 2024 (US); Wednesday, June 12, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 4 – Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (US); Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 5 – Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (US); Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 6 – Tuesday, July 2, 2024 (US); Wednesday, July 3, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 7 – Tuesday, July 9, 2024 (US); Wednesday, July 10, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 8 – Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (US); Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (Other regions)

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

