‘They Don’t Think of the Snyder Cut:’ Stephen Amell Proclaims the Arrowverse Is DC’s Most Recent Success Story

The DC brand is trying to turn over a new leaf, bringing James Gunn and Peter Safran in to kickstart a new universe. However, the past is still the past, and a big part of DC’s modern story, Arrow star Stephen Amell, doesn’t think the Arrowverse gets enough respect.

While appearing on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss his wrestling career and love for the sport, Amell took time to discuss how projects like Peacemaker, which took a direct show at Green Arrow, always looked down on The CW shows despite them having plenty of success.

“That was a little unnecessary. I didn’t f***ing appreciate that at all. Okay. I am just going to come right out and say this. There was just such… between the movies and Peacemaker a little bit, our show was kind of treated like s**t. I get it, we’re on The CW, I get it, it’s TV,” Amell said about Peacemaker‘s jab. “But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut – they think about the Arrowverse. We got c**pped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, ‘F*** those guys,’ like seriously.”

Amell then decided to redirect his anger, setting his sights on Gunn rather than John Cena. “If I should be mad at anyone, it should be James Gunn for writing that in the first place. But [John Cena] could not be a nicer guy. It’s not a personal vendetta against [Cena].”

Van Vliet later brought up the idea of Amell wrestling Cena as part of the latter’s retirement tour, which the Arrowverse star seemed to be game for. And in all honestly, that’s probably one of the few places the two actors could cross paths, as it doesn’t appear that Amell has must interest in joining Gunn’s DC Universe and running into Peacemaker.

