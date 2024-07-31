Suda51 & Shinji Mikami Want to Reunite for a Killer7 Sequel

Suda51 is one of the most unique video game directors. He’s worked with other talented individuals, including Shinji Mikami on Killer7 and Shadows of the Damned. Now, the pair want to work on a sequel to Killer7.

Recommended Videos

As spotted on the website Video Games Chronicle, there was a recent Grasshopper Direct presentation for the upcoming Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. You can check it out below:

The video is full of funny moments, punctuated by Suda’s humor. I love the way he chastises Mikami for not going to PAX East 2024. It also contains fascinating tidbits about the original Shadows of the Damned. In particular, Suda and Mikami discuss how much of the original scenario was scrapped due to publisher EA’s interference.

While the roundtable discussion is mostly about Shadows of the Damned, there was some talk about Killer7. While the title was released on Steam not long ago, it has not been ported to modern consoles. Both Mikami and Suda mentioned they not only want a Complete Edition of the game but also a sequel. When Mikami asks Suda if he would want to make it, he replies: “I’d rather make a Complete Edition first. And then Killer11. I don’t know. Killer7: Something, probably. Maybe Killer7: Beyond.” The pair also theorized that a Complete Edition could be a good way to implement changes consistent with their original vision. For example, the character Coyote doesn’t have a lot of dialogue in the game but did in the concept stage. An enhanced port could be used to rectify that.

Fans have been asking for a port of Killer7 for ages, myself included. However, since Capcom published it, Suda would need its permission to get it re-released. Hopefully, someday in the not-so-distant future, we’ll get a modern Killer7 and a sequel.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy