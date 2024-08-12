Summer House: Who Is Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Father?

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard announced her pregnancy on July 4, and although she’s been trying to keep her new partner’s identity a secret, sleuths have figured out just who he is. As such, here’s the identity of the father of Lindsay Hubbard’s baby.

Who the Father of Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Is



Image via @lindshubbs Instagram.

According to People, the father of Hubbard’s child is Turner Kufe, a doctor and Vice President at Royal Pharma.

Hubbard has characterized Kufe as a private person and has attempted to respect his privacy following the news. However, she has let some stuff slip. On the Bitch Bible Podcast, she mentioned that the two of them had actually met around three years ago. After a couple of dates, things seemingly ended. “He’s wonderful. I met him and went out with him three and a half years ago in New York,” she said.

However, it was during the holidays in 2023 that Hubbard got a text from Kufe. She responded, and they started dating again in January 2024. Hubbard also mentioned that he wasn’t close with reality entertainment and that he’d never watched Summer House before.

What Was Lindsay Hubbard’s Previous Relationship Like?

Image via Bravo.

Before dating Kufe, Hubbard had a very public relationship (and breakup) with Summer House co-star Carl Radke. The two, who met when Summer House began production in 2016, moved in together in 2022. Radke even proposed to Hubbard in 2022. However, they decided to call the wedding off in September 2023. wer.

On the aforementioned podcast, Hubbard mentioned Radke’s issues with sobriety as a key factor in their separation. In June 2024, Hubbard and Radke gave their versions of the relationship and addressed the aftermath of their breakup with the rest of their cast members on The Summer House After Show.

Season 8 of Summer House is available for streaming on Peacock. Season 9 is expected to premiere in February 2025.

