James Gunn Responds to Theory Superman Footage Used a CGI Face

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shut down speculation that new footage from his upcoming Superman reboot features an unfinished, CGI version of star David Corenswet’s face.

It all went down on Threads, after Gunn posted a shorter, remixed version of the Superman trailer that included a handful of never-before-seen shots. One such shot offered a close-up of Corenswet’s Man of Steel mid-flight, which commenter Blu Tattu theorized still needed time to bake. “Looks dope!! Great camera angle of Superman flying!! Except there’s something with his face that looks a little off,” Blu Tattu wrote. “I know there’s plenty of time to refine the CG.”

But that’s not the case, according to Gunn. Responding to Blu Tattu, the filmmaker-turned-studio-boss insisted that the shot in question employs Corenswet’s real mug, sans any digital chicanery. “There is absolutely zero CG in his face,” Gunn explained. “People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real as is David.”

Gunn debunking rumors of Corenswet’s supposedly pixel-powered likeness before they have a chance to go up, up, and away on social media comes as debate rages over the quality of Superman‘s new flying footage more broadly. Notably, fans of Zack Snyder’s 2013 flick Man of Steel have drawn negative comparisons between Superman‘s Corenswet close-up and a similar shot of Henry Cavill’s Last Son of Krypton soaring through the air in that film. Even some of the reboot’s supporters aren’t entirely sold on this seemingly finalized material.

That said, multiple replies to Gunn’s Threads exchange voiced approval for Corenswet’s (CG-free) appearance in the brief preview snippet. “I honestly have no clue where these complaints are coming from,” wrote one Threads user. “His face and eyes look fine to me.” “It looks fine,” agreed another. “People complain about everything and anything.”

James Gunn’s Superman reboot soars into cinemas on July 11, 2025.

