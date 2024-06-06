Cropped poster artwork for Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte
What Is The Acolyte’s Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is finally here – and the critics have had their say. So, what is The Acolyte Season 1’s Rotten Tomatoes score?

The Acolyte Season 1’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Acolyte Season 1 currently holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 95 professional critics’ reviews. This is enough to earn the Star Wars show the review aggregator website’s coveted “Certified Fresh” status. To qualify as “Certified Fresh,” TV shows must maintain a 75% or higher professional review score and rack up at least 20 reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critic consensus for The Acolyte Season 1 reads as follows: “Taking fresh risks with Star Wars lore while having infectious fun playing with the stylistic trappings of a galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte is a Padawan series with the potential to become a Master.”

It’s worth noting that The Acolyte‘s first season fared less well with non-professional pundits. Season 1’s audience score currently sits at just 31% from more than 1,000 ratings.

What Are Critics Saying About the Acolyte?

As you’d expect given its Rotten Tomatoes score, critics have mostly responded positively to The Acolyte Season 1.

“In giving itself permission to poke at Star Wars mythology, The Acolyte cultivates the same sense of curiosity it exhibits about its own universe,” Variety‘s Alison Herman wrote. Salon‘s Melanie McFarland agreed, branding The Acolyte a “ripping, nimbly paced action series that knows its audience and knows how to exploit this fandom’s strengths and weak spots.”

Others were less enamored with The Acolyte‘s first season, though. Notably, USA Today‘s Kelly Lawler complained that Season 1 is “full of logical fallacies, hokey dialogue and nonsensical plots,” while Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall declared that “even a veteran Jedi Master would lose patience” with the show.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

Star Wars
Star Wars: The Acolyte
