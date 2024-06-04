The Best Solar Warlock Sunbracers Build in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

In Destiny 2, you always want to chase down the next best builds for your class. Whether you want to lead the Nightfall in kills or always be around to resurrect your friends, the goal behind builds can be dramatically different.

Recommended Videos

For this build, we will be looking to do lots of damage with the Solar Warlock, taking advantage of the powerful Solar class and how easy it can be to activate the various effects you can cause when you embrace the power of the sun.

The Best Sunbracers Build in Destiny 2

Thanks to our Sunbracers, we will be looking to turn our Warlock into a floating angel of death. Dawnbreak will send firey arcs of doom at our enemies when we need it, and they’ll actually do good damage because we will be stacking effects to buff our damage output while also ensuring we can stay alive with easy healing. The real center of this build will be the brutal power of our Grenades, however.

For this build, use your powered melee to kill a weak enemy, then hop into the air and start throwing those never-ending grenades for six seconds. While airborne, thanks to our Aspect, Heat Rises, any kills with grenades while airborne will grant melee energy to repeat the cycle all over again. Stick close to friendly units to grant them as many buffs and heals as possible, and you will reap the rewards of incredibly fast ability recharge speeds.

Exotic Weapons and Armor, Legendary Weapons

Armor/Weapon Strengths Exotic Armor – Sunbracers Increases the duration of Solar Grenades. Solar melee kills grant unlimited Solar Grenade energy for a brief time. Exotic Weapon – Dragon’s Breath Rockets embed themselves in struck targets and periodically eject incendiary fuel that inflicts Scorch. The longer this weapon goes without firing, the more fuel the next rocket contains. Legendary Weapons – Anything with Incandescent A weapon with Incandescent will help to spread Scorch among nearby enemies. If you are very lucky, you may have been able to grab a Luna’s Howl with Incandescent and Heal Clip in the Onslaught mode.

Super and Abilities

Ability Strengths Super – Daybreak Fashion Solar Light into blades and smite your foes from the sky. Your Daybreak projectiles launch a streak of deadly flames on impact. Class Ability – Phoenix Dive Dive to the ground and create a burst of Solar Light that cures nearby allies. While Heat Rises is active, you gain restoration while diving and scorch targets upon landing. Jump – Jump of choice Pick the jump you like the most. Melee – Incinerator Snap Snap your fingers to create a fan of burning sparks that explode and scorch targets. Grenade – Solar Grenade A grenade that creates a flare of Solar Light which continually damages and scorches targets trapped inside.

Aspects and Fragments

I doubt there will be any real surprises for veteran players here if I am honest.

Aspect/Fragment Effect Aspect #1 – Touch of Flame Gives enhanced functionality to your grenade. For Solar Grenade, it will increase the duration. Aspect #2 – Heat Rises You can fire weapons, melee, and throw grenades while gliding. Hold to consume your grenade, gaining Heat Rises and releasing a burst of healing energy that cures nearby allies. The strength of the burst is increased when a Healing Grenade is consumed. Final blows while airborne increase the duration of Heat Rises and grant melee energy. Fragment #1 – Ember of Empyrean It will extend all solar buffs from restoration and radiant any time you get a kill with a solar weapon or ability. It will reduce Resiliance by 10, however. Fragment #2 – Ember of Torches Powered melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies radiant. Will reduce Discipline by 10. Fragment #3 – Ember of Benevolance Applying restoration, cure, or radiant to allies will increase your grenade, melee, and class ability regen for a short period. This means you want to stick with your team. Solo players can trade this out for something else. Fragment #4 – Ember of Ashes Will increase Scorch stacks by 50%, which is fantastic in conjunction with Dragon’s Breath.

Seasonal Artifact Mods

Most of these are really up to you, but there are a couple of essentials.

Mod Effect Elemental Siphon Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Radiant Orbs While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Transference Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent.

Weapon final blows while transcendent refund Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

Armor Mods

There is a lot of synergy elsewhere in the build to keep abilities flowing, so a lot of this is actually about the Dragon’s Breath. You should be pumping out shots with that pretty often.

Armor Piece Mod and Effect Helmet Harmonic Siphon, Heavy Ammo Finder, Heavy Ammo Scout Arms Impact Induction, Heavy Handed, Fire Power Chest Harmonic Reserves, resistances of choice Legs Solar Surge x 2, Harmonic Scavenger Class Item Bomber, Reaper, Time Dilation

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy