The Crew Motorfest Season 5 to Add New Island, PvE Mode

The Crew Motorfest will get a massive new island in its second year, when the highly anticipated Season 5 launches. Announced at yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, the new volcanic island, Maui, will release in November free to all players as part of the game’s Year 2 plan.

Recommended Videos

The map will be spread across more than 100 square kilometers and will offer both asphalt and dirt trails to drive on. In an official blog post, Ubisoft promised a variety of terrain and stunning vistas to explore on the new island. The description reads:

“…ranging from the streets of Kahului to Haleakalā National Park, with its bamboo groves, volcanic sands, and the waterfalls of its Ohe’o Gulch Sacred Pools.”

In addition to the scenic island, Season 5 of The Crew Motorfest will introduce a new PvE mode, called The Chase Squad. A trailer reveal for the new feature was showcased at Ubisoft Forward 2024. This experience will allow players to join “an elite team of drivers” to engage in racing battles and take down rivals.

The Chase Squad will reportedly offer “high-speed nighttime pursuits” and will be available on all islands, including Maui. Going by the trailer, it looks like something along the lines of The Chase episode from The Crew 2. Since Ubisoft called it a “premium” PvE experience in the blog post, it’s possible that the new mode will be locked behind a paywall. We’ll have to wait for confirmation on this one.

Besides adding Maui and The Chase Squad, The Crew Motorfest Season 5 will bring back the Made in Japan playlist. Drivers will be able to engage in new races and events across fresh locations. Ubisoft has promised more details about Made in Japan Volume 2 when it is revealed in September during The Crew Showcase.

The Crew Motorfest is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Amazon Luna.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy