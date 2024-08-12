The Frog KDrama Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

As K-dramas continue to find audiences worldwide, one upcoming K-drama that’s been garnering a lot of buzz is The Frog. Here is everything to know about The Frog, including the series’ release date, a look at the trailer, and who has been announced for the K-drama’s main cast.

The Frog is currently scheduled to premiere worldwide on Friday, August 23, 2024, and is expected to run for a total of eight episodes. It is unclear if there are plans to continue The Frog beyond its first season or if the show is intended to be a limited series like fellow recent South Korean television series Doctor Slump. The Frog was originally titled Alone in the Woods before its eventual title change, with principal photography on the series lasting from April 2023 to September 2023.

The Frog will be distributed internationally through Netflix, the streaming home of many successful K-dramas, including Squid Game and Bloodhounds. Among the production companies involved with The Frog are Studio LuluLaLa and Studio Flow, with the show itself directed by Mo Wan-il.

The Frog Trailer

At the time of this writing, Netflix has released two trailers for The Frog, starting with a teaser trailer that was shared by Netflix’s official Korean content YouTube channel on July 25, 2024. Running for exactly one and a half minutes, the teaser set the mystery thriller tone of the new series while confirming its August 23 release date.

A full trailer for The Frog was released through Netflix’s Korean content YouTube channel on August 7, 2024, giving audiences a better idea of the show’s premise and a fuller introduction to its main cast. Running for just over two minutes, this trailer really emphasizes the suspense and thrills viewers will be in for when The Frog launches in 2024.

You can check out the full trailer for The Frog below.

The Frog Cast: Who Is in the KDrama?

The Frog has a stacked cast of prolific South Korean actors, including several who have appeared in other Netflix original K-dramas such as Sweet Home and Juvenile Justice. Here is everyone in the announced main cast of The Frog and who they each play.

Kim Yun-seok plays Jeong Young-ha

Yoon Kye-sang plays Koo Sang-joon

Go Min-si plays Yoo Sung-a

Lee Jung-eun plays Yoon Bo-min

Ryu Hyun-kyung plays Seo Eun-kyung

Park Ji-hwan plays Jong Du

Ha Yoon-kyung plays a younger Yoon Bo-min

The Frog is set to release on Netflix on August 23.

