‘The Internet Will Never Fix Your Real Threat:’ Dr Disrespect Returns To Social Media Following Scandal

Dr Disrespect, AKA Herschel Beahm, has returned to social media a little more than a month after a scandal in which he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Recommended Videos

On X, Dr Disrespect posted a picture of one person playing chess and the other playing checkers. He did not provide a caption for the image, which was his first post on the platform since June 25. It is not immediately clear what his intentions were for the picture.

However, Dr Disrespect did respond to several people in the comments. After being called “a pedophile” in an image post from one user that featured Goku, the streamer responded, “Little brainwashed woke boy putting out dragon ball z gfx with Kendrick Lamar lines… Got me big time.”

Another said, “Is this you playing with a minor?” He then replied, “Good one she/her. The internet will never fix your real threat… depression.”

In general, the posts proceeded to dunk on Dr Disrespect, bringing up the scandal and the accusations against him.

The scandal itself saw Dr Disrespect being accused of having sent inappropriate messages to a minor through the Whisper feature on Twitch by a former employee of the streaming platform. This reportedly led to him getting banned from Twitch. In post on the subject, the streamer said, “Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual.”

THE TWITCH BAN



Hello, I'd like to make a quick statement..



Lets cut the fucking bullshit, as you know there's no filter with me. I've always been up front and real with you guys on anything that I can be up front about, and I'm always willing to accept responsibility… which… — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 25, 2024

Later in the post, the streamer said, “I’m taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I’m coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders. They want me to disappear… yeah f**king right.”

In the aftermath of the scandal, Dr Direspect’s videos on YouTube were demonetized, and he lost several brand partnerships. He was, among other things, removed from NBA 2K24 and dropped by Midnight Society, a game studio that he co-founded.

If you or someone you care about think that you might have experienced, or be experiencing, grooming, RAINN has resources that can help, which you can find here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy