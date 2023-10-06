The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Rumors Brew After Mention on Dev’s LinkedIn

More evidence suggesting the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has appeared on a Naughty Dog developer’s LinkedIn page.

The mention, spotted by VGC, comes from lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo, whose most recent stint at Naughty Dog started in 2021. Pajarillo’s resume includes some impressive work, but that’s not what we’re here for today. Unfortunately for him, his most recent tasks at Naughty Dog spoil the company’s plans. The first bullet point on his “Experience” section says he is, “Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2 Remastered.” As of the time of this story’s publication, you can still find the mention on Pajarillo page, but we grabbed a screenshot of the information just in case it mysteriously disappears.

Pajarillo’s LinkedIn post about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered should be exciting for Naughty Dog fans. However, it’s not the first time we’ve heard about a re-release for the developer’s post-apocalyptic and highly controversial sequel. In July, series composer Gustavo Santaolalla let it slip that new versions of The Last of Us Part 2 were on the way. In fact, he went as far as to tease some of the new features that the remaster will bring: “In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can’t tell you anything else.”

Naughty Dog, obviously, has not yet officially revealed the existence of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. With so much information already out there, though, we probably won’t have to wait too long before the company shares its plans. It’ll be nice to hear about what the team is cooking up, especially considering its long-awaited multiplayer project is said to be on the back burner. We’re also still hoping to hear about another single-player release, though, again, nothing official has come out about that yet. When Naughty Dog does have more to share about what’s next, you can be sure to read about it here.