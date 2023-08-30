The Office’s Rainn Wilson Stars in New Armored Core 6 Trailer

Rainn Wilson, who you might know as the awkward and loveable Dwight Schrute from The Office, took a new desk job as an insurance agent in the latest live-action Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon trailer.

The recently released FromSoftware title mostly takes itself seriously, as players gear up in giant mechs to tear down their foes. Today’s trailer spins the overly serious tone on its head, as Wilson takes on the role of “Chief Mechsecutive Officer” for a company called “Mechless Mutual.” It’s great and even comes with a convincing and lengthy disclaimer that you can read in the video’s description. You can see Wilson show up to tearfully answer insurance calls in the live-action Armored Core 6 trailer below.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware haven’t pulled any punches when it comes to their marketing plans for Armored Core 6. Most videos so far have stuck with that deathly serious tone, with a story trailer from last month delivering dramatic CG footage that looks like it was ripped straight out of an Armored Core movie that doesn’t exist. It’s also worth mentioning that today’s live-action trailer isn’t the only one fans have been treated to. The Boys star Karl Urban put on his pilot gear for a tense Armored Core 6 trailer just last week.

Armored Core 6 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Of course, players have been busy making the experience more lighthearted, too. For example, in addition to the long lists of creative robot designs that players have come up with, some talented modders found a way to play as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ CJ. More creative mods and designs will surely appear as players get their hands on FromSoftware’s mech combat game. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.

