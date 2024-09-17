The Penguin Episode Release Dates & Time

Colin Farrell’s Gotham City gangster is back with his own HBO limited series, The Penguin – and fans will want to watch each installment of the Bat-Verse spinoff as soon as it drops! So, here’s a breakdown of The Penguin‘s full episode release date and time schedule.

When Do New Episodes of The Penguin Come Out?

The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours,” debuts at 9 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 19 on HBO and Max. For viewers based overseas, this shakes out as follows:

UK – 2 am BST, Friday, Sept. 20

Europe – 3 am CEST, Friday, Sept. 20

India – 6:30 am IST, Friday, Sept. 20

China – 9 am CST, Friday, Sept. 20

Japan – 10 am JST, Friday, Sept. 20

Australia – 11 am AEST, Friday, Sept. 20

New Zealand – 1 am NZST, Friday, Sept. 20

Following the series premiere, The Penguin will shift to HBO’s prestigious Sunday night slot for the remainder of its eight-episode run. The release times listed above will stay the same despite this move, except in the UK and Europe, where Episodes 7 and 8 will arrive an hour earlier (on account of daylight savings time ending). Check out the full Penguin release calendar below:

Episode 1, “After Hours” – Thursday, Sept. 19

Episode 2, “Inside Man” – Sunday, Sept. 29

Episode 3, “Bliss” – Sunday, Oct. 6

Episode 4, “Cent’anni” – Sunday, Oct. 13

Episode 5, “Homecoming” – Sunday, Oct. 20

Episode 6, “Gold Summit” – Sunday, Oct. 27

Episode 7, “Top Hat” – Sunday, Nov. 3

Episode 8, “A Great or Little Thing” – Sunday, Nov. 10

How Many Episodes of The Penguin Are There?

As noted above, The Penguin will run for eight episodes. Don’t hold your breath waiting for more than that, either. While it’s not uncommon for shows billed as one-offs to evolve into ongoings, recent comments by star Colin Farrell about the rigors of his extensive prosthetics for The Penguin indicate that Season 2 may be a longshot!

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on Sept. 19, 2024.

