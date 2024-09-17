The Penguin: Why Is Oswald Cobblepot’s Name Different in the Spinoff?

It’s official: HBO’s upcoming Bat-Verse spinoff The Penguin has renamed its titular character. But why is Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot’s name Cobb in The Penguin, and did DC Comics approve the change?

Why The Penguin Changed Oswald Cobblepot’s Name

When Colin Farrell originally portrayed the Penguin in 2022’s The Batman, the character was referred to on-screen either by that moniker or as “Oz” (short for Oswald). He’s likewise listed as Oz/The Penguin in the film’s closing credits—without any reference to the Cobblepot last name. That said, the assumption among fans and the media was that this was indeed what appears on Oz’s birth certificate. But now, thanks to The Penguin, we know that Farrell’s incarnation of the Dark Knight’s long-time foe answers to Oswald Cobb, not Cobblepot.

What’s with the change? According to The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc, “Cobb” was simply a better fit for Bat-Verse’s grittier take on Gotham City and its denizens. “[The Batman director] Matt [Reeves’] created new canon in his film, and I’m creating new canon in this show,” she told SFX Magazine (via ComicBookMovie.com). “We have characters you’re familiar with, but there’s a different spin on them. It felt like in the Gotham City that Matt created in his film, Cobblepott seemed less of a real person in the way that Cobb is a real last name. He’s a gangster, and it just kind of felt more correct.”

DC Comics’ President Gave The Penguin Team His Blessing To Change Oswald Cobblepot’s Name

While some Bat-fans are already miffed by the Cobb/Cobblepot change-up, Reeves, who also executive produces The Penguin, received the thumbs up from DC Comics to tweak Penguin’s civilian name. “[DC] never got around to changing [Penguin’s] name in the comics like they did with the Riddler,” executive producer Dylan Clark said in the SFX article. “Going from Edward Nigma to Edward Nashton, from an unreal name to a real name. By doing that, they grounded the character.”

“We had a lot of conversations with DC Comics and with [DC’s President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer] Jim Lee,” he added. “They had thought about changing [Penguin’s] name at some point but had never done it. Matt asked, ‘Can I call our character Oz Cobb?’ And Jim said, ‘Absolutely!’ So we got a blessing from the king himself. That small change of the name allowed us to look at this character in a grounded way.”

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on Sept. 19, 2024.

