Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobb returns in new HBO limited series The Penguin – and he’s bringing a bunch of Gotham City crooks with him! Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in The Penguin, along with the Bat-Verse spinoff’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Penguin

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb/The Penguin

Irish actor Colin Farrell stars as Oswald “Oz” Cobb/The Penguin. Farrell previously filled the role in 2022’s The Batman, winning praise for his portrayal of the iconic supervillain. This acclaim tracks with Farrell’s wider career, which has seen him nab several major industry awards, including two Golden Globes and the Volpi Cup. The Penguin‘s comic book roots likewise reflect Farrell’s willingness to flit between low-budget indie flicks and franchise fare. His varied filmography includes the likes of Minority Report, Daredevil, Alexander, Miami Vice, In Bruges, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo, The Banshees of Inisherin, and True Detective Season 2. Farrell also serves as one of The Penguin‘s executive producers.

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of late crime boss Carmine Falcone, in The Penguin. It’s the latest in a string of high-profile TV parts that started with Milioti’s three-episode run on The Sopranos as another gangster’s kid, Catherine Sacrimoni. Other major small screen credits since then include How I Met Your Mother, Fargo, The Venture Bros., Fargo, and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. Milioti has also landed gigs in several well-received movies, such as Sleepwalk with Me, The Wolf of Wall Street, It Had to Be You, and Palm Springs. Alongside her screen work, Milioti is also a seasoned stage actor, with her turn in Broadway musical Once scoring her a Tony Award nomination in 2012.

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz portrays Victor Aguilar, Oz Cobb’s driver and protégé in The Penguin. The limited series marks Feliz’s second foray into the world of comic book adaptations; he previously played one of the leads in 2017 Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways. His other notable TV credits include Casual, Teen Wolf, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and American Horror Stories. Feliz has three feature-length productions to his name, as well: All Together Now, Encanto, and The Tender Bar.

Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb

Deirdre O’Connell stars as Oz Cobb’s mother Francis Cobb in The Penguin. A veteran of the stage and screen, O’Connell got her start in the theater, securing several award wins and nominations for her work in Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Her film credits include Tin Men, Cool World, City of Angels, Hearts in Atlantis, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, What Happens in Vegas, Synecdoche, New York, and The Boy Downstairs. O’Connell’s TV work includes parts in Chicago Hope, Law & Order, The Practice, Nurse Jackie, The Affair, Daredevil, and Outer Range.

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown plays Salvatore “Sal” Maroni, one of Oz Cobb’s underworld rivals in The Penguin. He takes over the role from the uncredited extra who portrayed Maroni in The Batman. It’s not hard to see why The Penguin‘s creative team settled on Brown when recasting the part; the Ohio native’s 41-year career is peppered with memorably villainous turns on both the big and small screens. This includes the Kurgan in Highlander, Captain Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, Lex Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series, Savage Opress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Richard Brinkerhoff in Gen V. Action fans will also recognize Brown as the no-nonsense Harbinger in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Michael Zegen portrays Sofia Falcone’s younger brother Alberto in The Penguin. Like his on-screen sister Cristin Milioti, Zegen is a Sopranos alum, racking up his first professional acting gig with a walk-on part in the HBO crime drama’s fifth season. Bigger TV roles followed in high-profile shows such as Rescue Me, How to Make It in America, Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead, Girls, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Zegen also has multiple movie credits to his name, including Adventureland, The Box, Frances Ha, Brooklyn, The Seagull, and The Stand In.

Additional Actors in The Penguin

Aside from the above stars, The Penguin also features the following performers:

Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone

Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo

Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

James Madio as Milos Grapa

Theo Rossi as Julian Rush

Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on Sept. 19, 2024.

