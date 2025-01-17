The Sims 4 2025 Roadmap: Upcoming Events & Packs For the 25th Anniversary of The Sims

The Sims is one of those franchises that’ll never go out of style. As we approach the series’ 25th anniversary, EA and Maxis have given us more info on what to expect this year. Here’s the 2025 roadmap for The Sims 4, along with everything we can look forward to.

The Sims 4 2025 Roadmap Overview

Before we get into the nitty gritty, here’s a quick overview of what we can expect from The Sims 4 in the coming months:

Dates What to Expect Jan. 16 3 iconic kits for The Sims 4 Jan. 27 to Jan. 31 Nostalgia Now Feb. 4 25th birthday celebration: 25 hour livestream, The Sims 4 event begins, The Sims 4 free content. The Sims Freeplay events Feb. 6 The Sims 4 Motherlode Season Feb. 25 Unannounced surprise

On Feb. 4, there’ll be a huge free update in The Sims 4 for all players, including the following:

Two new hairstyles

New baby hairs added to three classic styles

Goatee

New basic clothing options

Celebratory items

New Build Buy options

There will also be plenty of new updates coming to The Sims Freeplay, as listed below:

Soft shadow lighting

Celebratory events and gifts as a throwback to the 2000s era of The Sims

Main Menu Revamp

Here’s an exciting one. The main menu for The Sims 4 is getting a huge facelift. Now, your latest save file will be available right at the very top, allowing you to jump straight back into your last play session.

Townie Overhauls

In addition to that, this new update also comes with graphical revamps of the iconic townie homes from the base game. The Sims 4 is starting to show its age at this point, especially the house and buildings from the early days. This update should help freshen them up, and allow them to look more modern and in line with the game’s current content.

Not everything was revealed in the roadmap and January’s Behind the Sims video, though, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more information.

But for now, hopefully that gives you a clearer picture of what’s coming up for The Sims 4 in 2025, and what’s in store for the 25th anniversary celebration. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our ranking of all the expansion packs.

