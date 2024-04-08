Top 6 Best Items to Buy in Content Warning

If you’ve spent any time on the internet recently, you may have heard about a little game called Content Warning. If you’re hoping to survive long enough to see your dreams of becoming a brilliant content creator come to life, prioritize buying these items in Content Warning right away.

Recommended Videos

Best Items To Use in Content Warning – Listed

Image by Landfall Publishing

There are a variety of fantastic items that you can purchase in Content Warning, but these are going to be the best of the best. Make sure to snag these up as soon as funds become available.

6. Modern Flashlight

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first order of business is finding a better source of light to illuminate the pathways of the Old World. What better way to do that than with an upgrade to your Flashlight? While the Flare may be cheaper, it is nowhere near as effective as the Modern Flashlight — or the Old Flashlight, for that matter. If you’re looking to spend your money elsewhere, don’t be afraid to explore the Old World, as you can find better flashlights on the ground if the RNG is kind enough to leave some there.

5. The Reporter Mic

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking for a Content Warning item that’ll help boost your views? The Reporter Mic is one of the best ways to make that happen. Not only can you catch the screams of your friends being dragged away in high definition, but it also works as a walkie-talkie of sorts. Its small size makes it easy to bring along for the adventure, as well. This is a great item to have on at least one team member at all times.

4. Emotes (Any)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hear me out — what’s more hilarious than watching one of your teammates get squished to death by a horrifying Death Caterpillar or chased down by any of the frightening monsters within the game? Hitting them with an Emote on camera to get more views. Sure, there may be other Content Warning items that are worth your money overall, but if you’re hoping to have it be more of a humorous session than a sweaty sesh, invest in an Emote of your choice right away.

Related: Is Content Warning Coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

3. The Boom Mic

Screenshot by The Escapist

Much like the Reporter Mic listed above, the Boom Mic is going to be a great option for those hoping to get the highest definition audio possible when their friends are being dragged off to whatever version of the Underworld exists in this universe. This item, however, is much larger and can lead to some more humorous interactions with both friends and monsters — plus it keeps you out of the way of danger.

2. The Shock Stick

Screenshot by The Escapist

The horrifying creatures of Content Warning aren’t going to know what hit them when you break out the Shock Stick. Unlike what the photo shows, the Shock Stick is attached to a long pole, giving you the chance to break away from a monster before it can even approach you. If you’re feeling particularly devious, you can also use this on your friends — leaving them behind to become a tasty snack for whatever creatures lay waiting in the Old World.

Related: How to Change Faces in Content Warning

1. The Defibrillator

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’ve got that one friend who can’t stop dying in Content Warning, the Defibrillator is the best item you can purchase. While it is pricy at $300, a couple of successful runs through the Old World can get you that cash easily. It’s got a total of three charges, so you’ll never need to worry about leaving a friend behind — unless you want to do it as a joke or something.

Content Warning is available now to play on Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more