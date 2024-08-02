Treat Yourself To This Stunning PowerA Pokemon Controller Because You Deserve It

We know there’s a surplus of wonderful-looking controllers out there, and it’s a constant struggle as is, but what if we just added another into the mix for Pokemon fans? We’re not trying to ruin anyone’s fun, but you have to see this PowerA Pokemon controller and maybe pre-order it.

It can’t be overstated about how darn good-looking this controller is. Visuals aren’t the only thing, sure, but let us wax lyrical for just a second before we go to the specs. This controller has a wonderful purple color scheme with blossoms and mist coming from one side, along with a Pikachu just chilling out among the flowers. Do we think that even a Mimikyu would have been a better fit? Yes, absolutely, but we get what we get, and it’s still stunning.

The specs are worthwhile, too. While PowerA controllers lack rumble, which isn’t the end of the world for a lot of people and might be a bonus for others, they still pack in a lot of cool features. This one not only has wireless, which is kind of the minimum for a Switch anyway, but also has two mappable buttons, special anti-friction rings on the thumbstick, a low-battery warning LED, and a two-year warranty.

It also has a 10-foot charging cable, which means that even when it does need more battery power, you can still sit a reasonable distance away from your TV while charging it. That’s the real MVP there. That being said, the battery life is meant to last up to 30 hours on a single charge, so it’s quite possible you’ll lose the cable before it even needs charging.

If you like the sound of this Pokemon controller and want to add it to your collection, then you can do so on Amazon, where the controller is currently up for pre-order for $60. It’ll be launching on August 14th, so you’ve still got a couple of weeks to try and make your mind up, but we’d imagine you’ll be able to grab it after that date, too.

