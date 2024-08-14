Until Dawn Remake Nabs an Early October Release Date

The PlayStation 4 horror classic Until Dawn was known to be getting a remake this fall. Today, Sony revealed that the Until Dawn remake has a release date for PlayStation 5 and PC.

You can see the official announcement of the October 4th release date below, along with comparison shots between the remake and the original title:

The first thing you will notice is the enhanced game is being developed by Ballistic Moon, not Supermassive Games, the original developers. According to Ballistic Moon’s webpage, Until Dawn is its first project, so it has a whole lot to prove.

Looking at the footage, most of the graphics look improved. The character models, especially the actors’ faces, look more lifelike and less uncanny valley. The clown mask being worn by one of the antagonists looks a little sillier, but it’s not too bad. If you didn’t have these comparison shots, though, you might not think the game looks that much better. That is to be expected, however, since the jump from PS4 to PS5 has been largely negligible.

Beyond this remake, Until Dawn is getting a film adaptation. Surprisingly, the actual actors from the game who provided motion capture, like Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek, will seemingly be recast as fresh faces in the industry, though this is not yet confirmed. Peter Stormare will be reprising his role as Dr. Hill, at least, which is great because he is quite creepy.

The big question for me is if Sony will be providing a cheap upgrade for the Until Dawn remake for gamers who already own the original. It has done it before for other titles it has published under PlayStation Studios, so there is a precedent for it. It would certainly go a long way in drumming up interest for this version of the game. But, please, no more remakes/remasters of PS4 games after this. We need some new IP for the PlayStation 5.

