Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Here are the best counters in Pokemon GO for the three lake guardians from Pokemon Diamond & Pearl – Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf – as well as their weaknesses and strengths in battle.

Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Weaknesses & Type Matchups

The three lake spirits share the same type: Psychic. Being Psychic types, Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf are weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. That said, players can rely on their favorite 4-star Legendaries or Mega Evolution to take on the trio, as they aren’t the most challenging bosses.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Uxie, Azelf, Mespirit Psychic Bug

Ghost

Dark Fighting

Ground Fighting

Psychic

Since the trio are pure Psychic-type Pokemon, they’re strong against Fighting and Ground types. This also means players should avoid bringing Pokemon who specialize in Fighting and Psychic-type attacks, as they won’t deal as much damage to these Legenaries.

Best Counters for Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf in Pokemon GO

Our list of viable counters for Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf will consist mainly of strong Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon. While Bug Pokemon can deal substantial damage, they are less likely to fare well in battle against these Legendaries. Keep that in mind when selecting your team for these raids.

Here are the best counters for the Lake Guardians in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Gengar/Gengar (Shadow) Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow) Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Banette/ Banette (Shadow) Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Mega Absol/ Absol (Shadow) Hex

Shadow Ball

Darkrai Snarl

Shadow Ball

Weavile (Shadow) Snarl

Foul Play

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Giratina (Origin Forme) Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Chandelure (Shadow) Hex

Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom/ Houndoom (Shadow) Snarl

Foul Play

How To Beat Uxie, Azelf, & Mespirit in Pokemon GO Raids

The Lake Trio are not as challenging as most other raid bosses in Pokemon GO. With teams of high-level Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, a group of three to four trainers should have no problem taking down Uxie, Mespirit, or Azelf. That said, your Pokemon need to be above 3,000 CP, and it’s preferred they have the attack buff of being Mega Evolved or Shadow.

If you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app. You can also use these channels to join remote raids with populated lobbies.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.