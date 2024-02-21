GuidesVideo Games

Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

By
0
pokemon go uxie mespirit azelf raids

Here are the best counters in Pokemon GO for the three lake guardians from Pokemon Diamond & Pearl – Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf – as well as their weaknesses and strengths in battle.

Recommended Videos

Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Weaknesses & Type Matchups

The three lake spirits share the same type: Psychic. Being Psychic types, Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf are weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. That said, players can rely on their favorite 4-star Legendaries or Mega Evolution to take on the trio, as they aren’t the most challenging bosses.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
pokemon lake guardians uxie azelf mespirit
Uxie, Azelf, Mespirit		PsychicBug
Ghost
Dark		Fighting
Ground		Fighting
Psychic

Since the trio are pure Psychic-type Pokemon, they’re strong against Fighting and Ground types. This also means players should avoid bringing Pokemon who specialize in Fighting and Psychic-type attacks, as they won’t deal as much damage to these Legenaries.

Best Counters for Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf in Pokemon GO

Our list of viable counters for Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf will consist mainly of strong Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon. While Bug Pokemon can deal substantial damage, they are less likely to fare well in battle against these Legendaries. Keep that in mind when selecting your team for these raids.

Here are the best counters for the Lake Guardians in Pokemon GO:

PokemonMoves
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar/Gengar (Shadow)		Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow)		Bite
Brutal Swing
mega-banette
Mega Banette/ Banette (Shadow)		Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
mega-absol
Mega Absol/ Absol (Shadow)		Hex
Shadow Ball
darkrai
Darkrai		Snarl
Shadow Ball
weavile
Weavile (Shadow)		Snarl
Foul Play
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing
origin-giratina
Giratina (Origin Forme)		Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
chandelure
Chandelure (Shadow)		Hex
Shadow Ball
mega-houndoom
Mega Houndoom/ Houndoom (Shadow)		Snarl
Foul Play

How To Beat Uxie, Azelf, & Mespirit in Pokemon GO Raids

The Lake Trio are not as challenging as most other raid bosses in Pokemon GO. With teams of high-level Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, a group of three to four trainers should have no problem taking down Uxie, Mespirit, or Azelf. That said, your Pokemon need to be above 3,000 CP, and it’s preferred they have the attack buff of being Mega Evolved or Shadow.

If you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app. You can also use these channels to join remote raids with populated lobbies.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

About the author

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
    More Stories by Zackerie Fairfax