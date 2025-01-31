Valentine’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas Every Marvel Fan Will Love

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re not sure what to get your significant other, well, I have the perfect list of things that might spark some ideas! That is, only if you’re super into the Marvel universe, like my husband and I. (Sorry, DC Comics fans.)

I scavenged the internet to find the best possible gifts that you could give your girlfriend, boyfriend, fiance, husband, or wife, and I came across some pretty fun options. Whether you’re looking for accessories, items to keep warm, or to stay hydrated, I am pretty sure I covered it all. Continue reading to pick out your perfect Valentine’s Day gift!

I Love You 3000 Necklace

The first Marvel movie that my husband and I ever watched together was actually Iron Man, so what better way to start off than the I Love You 3000 Necklace? The necklace is made of stainless steel and has a lobster clasp. It was rated 4.6 out of 5 stars amongst Amazon buyers.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $15.99

Marvel Comic Fleece Blanket

This might just be the perfect gift to buy your significant other if you’re looking to cozy up on the couch to watch none other than, you guessed it, a Marvel movie. This Marvel blanket is a 54 x 72-inch sherpa blanket that is sure to keep you warm this winter season.

“I bought this over a year ago it still looks just like the picture. I use this as my movies blanket and it covers me and part of my kids sitting next to me. It’s super warm and soft! I definitely recommend this,” one fan wrote in an Amazon review.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $49.99

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

If you and your significant other have been looking for a fun activity to do together, this could be the perfect gift for a stay-at-home date night! The golden Thanos glove captures the style of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies. Amazon buyers rated this product a 4.9 out of 5 stars!

“my boyfriend loved this. he had a great time putting it together. it does take a while to put together but it’s beautiful! we display it in our living room room. definitely for older kids or young adults,” one person wrote in their Amazon review.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $63.99

Deadpool Stainless Steel Tumblr

If you or your significant other are a big fan of Deadpool, then this 40oz stainless steel tumbler is perfect for you! Amazon buyers have rated this product 4.7 out of 5 stars! The cup comes with a handle along with a secure slider to keep the red straw in place.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $32.39

Marvels Greatest Comics

This gift might be the perfect one if your significant other likes to read and wants to dive into the origin of the Marvel universe. ” From the groundbreaking original Human Torch and his aquatic adversary Namor, the Sub-Mariner in 1939 to the game-changing 1960s Super Hero icons such as Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four, to smart modern makeovers in the 21st century like Guardians of the Galaxy and Squirrel Girl, Marvel have set the pace,” reads the description on Amazon.

“Any comic book fan can appreciate this book but, Marvel fans should get an incredible kick out of it. Lots of comic art included,” one buyer wrote in their 5-star review.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $18.16

Marvel Eat the Universe Cookbook

Last but not least, we have a cookbook. If you and your significant other love to cook, this is the perfect gift for you! It could even make for a great stay-at-home date night as you cook a meal together from the cookbook and then throw on whatever film you just made a meal from!

“So excited this cookbook is finally here! It’s so much fun to look at – so bright, colorful, and the food photography is outstanding. The recipes look and sound sooo delicious – I can’t wait to try them,” one buyer wrote in their 5-star review.

BUY NOW: On Amazon for $16.49

