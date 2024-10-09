Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Eddie Brock as Venom and comic book artwork of Knull
Category:
Movies & TV

Who Plays Knull in Venom: The Last Dance?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 07:23 am

Knull is arguably Venom: The Last Dance‘s most anticipated new character – yet the actor portraying him is officially under wraps! So, who plays Knull in Venom: The Last Dance?

Recommended Videos

Who Plays Knull in Venom 3?

As noted above, neither Marvel Entertainment nor Columbia Pictures have publicly announced who plays Knull in Venom: The Last Dance. And while we do briefly see the legendary supervillain – and creator of Eddie Brock’s symbiote – in The Last Dance‘s trailer, it’s impossible to make out who’s filling the part. That said, the online rumor mill is already convinced it knows the Knull actor’s identity.

Related: Is Spider-Man in Venom: The Last Dance?

According to established scooper Daniel Richtman, actor (and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director) Andy Serkis plays Knull in the Venom threequel. Richtman further claims that Serkis is signed on to return as Knull in multiple future projects set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. This presumably wouldn’t include a fourth Venom outing, as leading man Tom Hardy has made it clear he’s done playing Eddie Brock and his extra-terrestrial alter-ego.

Other industry insiders have since backed up Richtman’s report, with several noting that Serkis landed the Knull gig partly because of his expertise as a motion capture performer. Knull will supposedly be brought to life via CGI and motion capture, and Serkis – whose most famous roles include The Lord of the Rings‘ Gollum and Planet of the Apes‘ Caesar – is widely regarded as the finest mocap artist around.

Related: Who Is Toxin in Venom: The Last Dance?

That said, it’s worth taking the above with a grain of salt. Like we said, Marvel and Columbia haven’t officially weighed in on Knull’s casting. What’s more, Serkis isn’t currently attached to Venom: The Last Dance in any capacity, acting or otherwise. So he could be playing Knull, or rumors of his casting could be just that: rumors. We’ll have to wait until Venom: The Last Dance drops later this month to find out!

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in cinemas on Oct. 25, 2024

Post Tag:
Venom 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.