Knull is arguably Venom: The Last Dance‘s most anticipated new character – yet the actor portraying him is officially under wraps! So, who plays Knull in Venom: The Last Dance?

Recommended Videos

Who Plays Knull in Venom 3?

As noted above, neither Marvel Entertainment nor Columbia Pictures have publicly announced who plays Knull in Venom: The Last Dance. And while we do briefly see the legendary supervillain – and creator of Eddie Brock’s symbiote – in The Last Dance‘s trailer, it’s impossible to make out who’s filling the part. That said, the online rumor mill is already convinced it knows the Knull actor’s identity.

Related: Is Spider-Man in Venom: The Last Dance?

According to established scooper Daniel Richtman, actor (and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director) Andy Serkis plays Knull in the Venom threequel. Richtman further claims that Serkis is signed on to return as Knull in multiple future projects set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. This presumably wouldn’t include a fourth Venom outing, as leading man Tom Hardy has made it clear he’s done playing Eddie Brock and his extra-terrestrial alter-ego.

Other industry insiders have since backed up Richtman’s report, with several noting that Serkis landed the Knull gig partly because of his expertise as a motion capture performer. Knull will supposedly be brought to life via CGI and motion capture, and Serkis – whose most famous roles include The Lord of the Rings‘ Gollum and Planet of the Apes‘ Caesar – is widely regarded as the finest mocap artist around.

Related: Who Is Toxin in Venom: The Last Dance?

That said, it’s worth taking the above with a grain of salt. Like we said, Marvel and Columbia haven’t officially weighed in on Knull’s casting. What’s more, Serkis isn’t currently attached to Venom: The Last Dance in any capacity, acting or otherwise. So he could be playing Knull, or rumors of his casting could be just that: rumors. We’ll have to wait until Venom: The Last Dance drops later this month to find out!

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in cinemas on Oct. 25, 2024

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy