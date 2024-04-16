Category:
Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes (April 2024)

Why wouldn't you give your cats as many earrings as possible?
In the Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition experience, you can be anything you want to be. You can keep your clan alive with medicinal herbs as a Medicine Cat, who is called into the profession by the StarClan. You may be a Queen, dedicated to taking care of kits. Or perhaps a Warrior dedicated to defending, feeding, and caring for the others in your clan. No matter your role or your clan affiliation, you’ll want to accessorize your cat. And you can do that by using the Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition codes below.

All Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes List

Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition (Working)

  • 400mvisits: Redeem for the 400m earpiece accessory
  • 2mlikes: Redeem for 2mlikes earpiece accessory

Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition (Expired)

  • 1milfavorites
  • place2022
  • 100kfollowers
  • Warriorcats20years

How to Redeem Codes in Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition

Unfortunately, it’s rare that we get a new code for Warrior Cats. But it’s a good idea to take advantage of the ones we do have before they expire. To redeem the active codes, just follow the instructions below.

  1. Launch Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition on Roblox.
  1. You’ll find yourself in the cat creation menu. In the top center, you’ll see a button called codes. Select it.
  2. In the text box that appears, input one of the active codes listed above.
  3. Press enter.
  4. Enjoy accessorizing your Warrior Cat!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with a bunch of codes, make sure to check our lists of Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for amazing freebies in those popular Roblox experiences!

