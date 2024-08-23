As its name suggests, Watchmen: Chapter I only adapts the first half of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal comic book—so, when will we get the second half? Read on for the lowdown on when Watchmen: Chapter II comes out!

When Does Watchmen: Chapter II Come Out?

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment hasn’t yet announced Watchmen: Chapter II‘s release date. Initial reports indicated that the animated Watchmen adaptation’s second installment would drop in late 2024. More recently, however, several outlets have cast doubt on that window. Among them is Empire, whose sources claim that Warner Bros. has delayed Watchmen: Chapter II until 2025 (exactly when isn’t clear). We’ll update this section with more concrete details as they become available.

What formats will Watchmen: Chapter II be available in, when it eventually arrives? Again, that’s still up in the air, although Chapter II will presumably follow Chapter I‘s lead. So, expect Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital releases, with Chapter II‘s physical media editions coming slightly after its digital debut. What about streaming? Warner Bros. hasn’t shown any signs of adding Watchmen: Chapter I to Max (or any other subscription platform), so Chapter II will probably receive similar treatment.

Which Issues of Watchmen Will Chapter II Adapt?

Watchmen: Chapter II has a lot of narrative ground to cover. While most fans assumed that Chapter I would cover the original 12-issue series’ first six installments, it actually stops at Watchmen #5. The knock-on effect of this is obvious: Chapter II will have to adapt seven issues’ worth of material.

That’s a tall order, especially given most of Watchmen‘s (relatively) big set pieces, including the prison break sequence glimpsed in the teaser trailer, don’t happen until late in the game. We’ll just have to wait until 2025 to see how (or even if) director Brandon Vietti and screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski make it all fit!

Watchmen: Chapter I is available now on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital. Chapter II does not yet have a release date, but is expected to arrive in 2025.

