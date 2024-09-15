What Does LTM Mean in Fortnite?

Fortnite has plenty of terms that can confuse new players, and one of these is LTM. You’ve probably seen the phrase posted to social media either by other players, or Epic Games themselves, but if you’re wondering what it means then here’s what you need to know.

What Is ‘LTM’ in Fortnite?

“LTM” is a term in Fortnite that means Limited-Time Mode. When you see this used it indicates that the mode being referenced won’t be around forever, so if you want to try it out then you’ll need to act fast.

Expect LTM content to include drastic changes to the regular Fortnite game modes which can include new rules, weapons, mechanics, or other major adjustments that entirely change how the game is played. This is some of the best content that Fortnite has to offer and without a doubt its most unique.

The reality is that Fortnite has had no shortage of LTM content. In fact, there have been more than 100 Limited Time Modes since the game started. Fans can expect to see at least one each season since the Season-ending events are always considered LTM, but more likely you’ll get a fresh mode each season too.

What can be considered LTM is seemingly endless. In the past, we’ve seen team battles like 50 vs 50, and special modes like Marvel Takeover, Food Fight, or Disco Domination. But more traditionally, LTM content has included Sniper Shootout, Score Royale, and other standard solo, duo, or squad modes. LTM content doesn’t even have to be for the battle royale. There have been plenty of examples of Creative LTM throughout the years and some favorites include Prop Hunt, Millionaire Tycoon, and The Pit.

Some of Fortnite’s Limited-Time Modes have been included in their most popular so we don’t expect to see them stopping anytime soon. Of course, LTM content is always released with an expiry date, so should you see something that sounds like fun then we’d suggest you don’t waste any time jumping on the opportunity to try it out.

If you’re reading this post at the time of publishing then you can expect to see a fresh LTM drop on Sept. 17, 2024, and with Marvel saying such a major factor during this Fortnite season, it’s one that you won’t want to miss.

Fortnite is available to download and play now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices right now.

