What Happened to Jimmy Palmer’s Wife in NCIS, Explained

Jimmy Palmer has been a regular fixture in NCIS since the beginning and a regular for several seasons. But if you’re watching the show out of order, you might be wondering what happened to Jimmy Palmer’s wife in NCIS. Here’s an explanation.

Here’s What Happened to Jimmy Palmer’s Wife NCIS

Medical examiner Jimmy Palmer’s wife, Breena, died of COVID-19 during Season 18, which also saw her actress, Michelle Pierce, exit the show. Well, mostly, but I’ll get to that in a minute.

Did she get a spectacular, dramatic exit? No, at least not during Season 18. Instead, NCIS Season 18, Episode 7, “The First Day,” revealed that she had died off-screen. The episode touched on the impact of her death, and there was a memorial of sorts, but fans didn’t see her death.

That might seem a little clumsy, but it’s true to life. The show itself then jumped forward several months, taking in the impact of COVID both on the show’s world and on the filming of the show itself. So, a lot happened while NCIS viewers were away, including Jimmy’s wife’s death. Breena had been introduced during Season 7, and later seasons saw her marrying Jimmy.

NCIS fans were surprised, to say the least, and are still being surprised as they work their way through the show. “I’m watching Season 18, Episode 8, covid hit and Breena’s dead? Did I miss something?” one viewer posted on Reddit.

No, they didn’t; it was really that big of a surprise. However, the show did catch up and gave the character a more emotional sendoff. Season 19, Episode 10, “The Helpers,” had Jimmy imagining a reunion with his late wife as he was overtaken by a mystery toxin. It was more satisfying than her previous off-screen demise.

Despite losing his wife, Jimmy eventually went on to find love again with agent Jessica Knight, though I suspect NCIS fans will be holding their breath any time she encounters a dangerous situation.

Why Did Michelle Pierce Leave NCIS?

NCIS has seen several cast members come and go. Mark Harmon, who played team leader Gibbs, left the show after 19 seasons, and Pauly Perette, who was forensic scientist Pauley Perrette, departed during Season 15. Perrette apparently left because of an incident involving Harmon, so fans might wonder what led to Pierce’s exit.

According to actor Brian Deitzen, who plays Palmer, it was just a story choice. There was no falling out, no drama, nothing, and Pierce has never contradicted that. So, the answer to what happened to Jimmy Palmer’s wife in NCIS is that she died off-screen.

