What Happened to Willie Robertson From Duck Dynasty? Answered

Duck Dynasty was one of the most popular reality shows of the 2010s. It followed a family business called Duck Commander, which sold hunting gear and apparel. Here’s what happened to Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson.

Does Willie Robertson Still Work at Duck Commander?

Willie Robertson became famous as a TV personality across 11 seasons of the Duck Dynasty reality series. Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander, as well as another company called Buck Commander. He still leads these companies, which sell all sorts of hunting apparel and gear. The Duck Commander company is most famous for their duck call products.

Aside from being the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, Willie Robertson has also stayed active as a television personality, including an unexpected appearance on The Masked Singer.

Willie Robertson on The Masked Singer

Willie Robertson made himself known in another reality TV series, Fox’s The Masked Singer. This competition series sees celebrities engage in a singing contest, with their identity concealed by creative costumes. Many fans had already correctly predicted that Willie Robertson was Mallard, due to the character’s Duck-themed appearance, as well as some other background details which aligned with the life of Willie Robertson. As Mallard, Willie Robertson made it to the semi-finals of Season 6 in 2021, where he had some fun country song performances.

What Does Willie Robertson Do Now?

Aside from being involved with businesses like Duck Commander, Buck Commander, and other TV and movie appearances, Willie Robertson is still very active. He is still a public figure, with a large social media following on instagram and other platforms.

Previously, he had used his platform to be politically active. In the 2016 election, he aided current President-Elect Donald Trump in his campaign. Robertson spoke at the Republican National Convention, endorsed Donald Trump, and the two appeared together several times and seemed to have quite a bit of mutual respect for one another.

Now, Willie Robertson has shifted his attention to other pursuits. Per his Instagram page, Robertson seems focused on friends, family and faith. He is outspoken about his faith as a Christian, and seeks to share and spread it publicly. He published a pair of books about his faith in 2024; Gospeler: Turning Darkness Into Light One Conversation at a Time and Sharing Jesus with Confidence: How to Be a Gospeler and Have Conversations that Matter for Eternity.

Willie Robertson also does public speaking engagements, with an estimated charge of $50,000-$100,000 to book.

Willie Robertson’s Wife and Family

Willie Robertson is still married to his wife Korie. The pair got married back in 1992, and have six children together. The couple’s oldest child is their 36 year old daughter Rebecca Robertson Loflin, and their youngest is 21 year old Rowdy Robertson. The family is expanding, and currently Willie Robertson has four grandchildren.

