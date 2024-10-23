What is Kundalini Yoga? Origin behind HBO doc ‘Breath of Fire’ featuring Guru Jagat

If you’re a true crime story junky, this new four-part documentary series on Max is the perfect thing for you. And before you watch it, we have the backstory of everything you need to know about the YouTuber turned yoga guru and her practice.

The new series follows Katie Griggs, originally a YouTube astrologer who rose to fame as the face of Kundalini yoga. She reinvented herself as Guru Jagat, who attracted followers, including celebrities and other devotees who would pay a fee for her practice. She promised prosperity, physical health, and spiritual fulfillment to those who followed along.

“Breath of Fire offers a multi-decade examination of the corruption within Kundalini yoga and a portrait of a misguided guru and master manipulator, spotlighting the uneasy nexus of the American dream, self-invention, and fanatical ideology,” reads the synopsis on HBO’s website.

What is Kundalini Yoga?

Yogi Bhajan, a yoga teacher from Pakistan, originally popularized a version of Kundalini in Western countries in the 1960s. He then brought it to America in 1969. Kundalini yoga is a form of yoga that involves chanting, singing, breathing exercises, and repetitive poses. Its purpose is to activate your Kundalini energy or Shakti.

The origins of the term “Kundalini” come from the Sanskrit word “kundal,” which means “Circular.” It is practiced to activate the energy that sits in your lower spine, which allows it to move up and through the chakras along your spine. As Kundalini energy rises, it’s believed to help balance these chakras and contribute to your spiritual wellness.

Kundalini yoga is said to provide many benefits, including relieving stress and anxiety, improving cognitive function, boosting self-perception, and providing spiritual enlightenment.

Who Is Guru Jagat?

Guru Jagat was known as a yoga instructor who followed the Kundalini yoga practice. She was mentored by Yogi Bhajan, who was accused of child abuse and financial impropriety, which the documentary dives into. She was also a podcaster, author, and the owner of both a fashion brand called Robotic Disaster and a record label, RA MA Records.

Guru Jagat died on August 1, 2021, at the age of 41, from cardiac arrest caused by a pulmonary embolism after she received surgery on her left ankle. If you’d like to learn more about Guru Jagat and her journey, watch the new documentary!

Breath of Fire Trailer

Where and When Can I Watch Breath of Fire?

The four-part docu-series Breath of Fire will be available to stream on Max on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9 PM. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays until the final episode on November 13, 2024.

