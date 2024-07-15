Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is happening, bringing with it a new lineup of celebrities and sort-of celebrities. But how long do you have to wait to watch it? What is the Dancing With The Stars Season 33 release date? Here’s the answer.

The release date for Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is Tuesday, September 17, 2024, which is in line with previous seasons. The show generally airs from September to November, with ten or eleven episodes per season. It’ll air on Disney+ and ABC, though Hulu subscribers will have to wait until the next day to watch it.

The news was announced via the official ABC and Dancing With The Stars Instagram pages. As with previous seasons, the show will pair celebrities with professional dancers, aiming to blow the audience away with their skills.

If you’ve seen previous seasons, you’ll know things don’t work out that way. Still, even when the stars don’t quite nail it, they still make for an entertaining watch. In particular, it’s fun to see how the stars improve as the show goes on … the ones who stick around at least. The lowest-scoring couple is booted from the show, raising the stakes with each episode.

So who’s going to be on the roster this time? So far ABC has yet to reveal any of the cast. Previous celebs have included Nicole Scherzinger, Ricki Lake, Mario Lopez, and others. You’re not going to see Brad Pitt or Sydney Sweeney dancing their way through those ten weeks, but you’ll have heard of most of the cast.

So, the Dancing With The Stars Season 33 release date is Tuesday, September 17, 2024, on ABC and Disney+, and Wednesday, September 18, 2024, on Hulu. Be sure to tune in!

