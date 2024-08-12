What is the Fortnite ‘Absolute Doom’ Release Date?

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 is almost here, and with a name like Absolute Doom fans already know it’s going to be an epic one. If you’re eager to fight alongside or against the superheroes, here’s when the next season will go live.

When Does Fortnite ‘Absolute Doom’ Go Live?

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 “Absolute Doom” will start on Aug. 16, 2024. As trailers suggest, this next season will be focused on Marvel characters and introduce plenty of new skins to the game.

New Skins in Fortnite ‘Absolute Doom’

Some of the new skins that will join Fortnite with Absolute Doom are the following:

Captain Jonesy

Doctor Doom

Emma Frost

Gwenpool

Mysterio

Peelverine

Shuri

War Machine

As you’d expect there will be a Doctor Doom skin too, but this won’t be earned through the Battle Pass, instead you can get it by completing missions when they go live in September. There will also be more Marvel skins released via the store as the season proceeds, so there will be no shortage of Superhero fun.

That’s not all though, there will be other Disney skins coming to the game outside of the Marvel universe. Some of these are from The Incredibles universe, and there could be even more. These additions come after Disney invested $1.5 billion dollars into Epic Games, so don’t expect to see the collaborations end anytime soon.

Weapons in Fortnite ‘Absolute Doom’

Leakers have confirmed some of the weapons that will be available during Fortnite ‘Absolute Doom’. Here’s a look at the ones that have been revealed so far:

Dual Micro SMGs

Captain America’s Shield

War Machine’s Arsenal

Shuri Mythic

Iron Man’s Repulsor

Doctor Doom Mythic

The exact time for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 to go live hasn’t yet been revealed, but fans can expect to have their chance to hop in on the action on Aug. 16, 2024.

