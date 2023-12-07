What Is the Super Secret Code in Pet Simulator 99?

Preston’s Secret Store is here in Pet Simulator 99, which is part of Roblox, and you may be wondering what the super secret code is for his shop, so that’s the question I’ll be answering in this article.

Where to Find Preston’s Shop

Once you’ve unlocked Area 35 in Pet Simulator 99, which is named Safari, you’ll find Preston’s Shop in a small hallway connecting it to area 26, which is named Pirate Cove . When you interact with him, he’ll prompt you to give him a Super Secret Code.

What Is the Super Secret Code for Preston’s Shop in Pet Simulator 99

Unfortunately, at the time of this article’s writing, no one actually knows what the Super Secret Code is for Preston’s shop in Pet Simulator 99. People have been trying a variety of combinations with no luck. There are a few people online who’ve been claiming to have found it, but I haven’t been able to make any of them work.

Related: Is Roblox Crossplay?

There are a lot of scams out there, and a lot of people do enjoy wasting people’s time for no real reason. Additionally, there are a lot of folks who are trying to use fake secret codes to boost themselves up on social media and to make money. My advice is to check and vet your sources to make sure they’re reputable, and never provide someone with any real life money or information in exchange for something like that.

I do recommend keeping an eye out on the Reddit for Pet Simulator 99, since people in the community are a bit more likely to vet the information that’s coming in and to check if someone is lying. It’s entirely possible at this time that there actually isn’t even a secret code to use for Preston’s Shop in Pet Simulator 99, so I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news on that front. However, once we actually know, I’ll update this article with that information.

Pet Simulator 99 is available to play in Roblox now.