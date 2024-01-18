What the Fetching Online Profile Error in MW3 & Warzone Is & How to Fix It

New content coming to a popular game is exciting for so many reasons, but it can be frustrating when things don’t work as intended. Here’s what the “Fetching Online Profile” error is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone and how to fix it.

What Is the Fetching Online Profile Error in MW3 & Warzone?

Eager players have been flocking to MW3 and Warzone to take part in Season 1 Reloaded, which has brought plenty of fun additions to the game. Overpowered weapons are being nerfed, The Boys has found its way back into the game, and Call of Duty is even giving away free rewards just for playing the game.

However, all of that content has been overshadowed by some pretty irritating bugs. One of them sees players unable to grab weapons from their Loadout. The “Fetching Online Profile” error may not be as overt, but it’s still causing plenty of problems.

Whenever there’s a major update in MW3, players are bound to encounter an issue that forces them into a loop while the game attempts to fetch their profile. Fortunately, there are a few ways to combat the problem and get you back to winning games.

How to Fix the Fetching Online Profile Error in MW3 & Warzone

If you’re fed up enough with the “Fetching Online Profile” error in to turn to the Internet for solutions, you’re in luck because there are a couple of ways to handle the situation.

First, make sure your game is updated to the latest version because, if it’s not, you’ll have trouble loading things. You’ll also want to check Call of Duty‘s server status, as the game can typically run into issues right after a big update. The last thing you can try is restarting your game and console. It’s a solution that a lot of people joke about, but sometimes, even a next-gen system needs a breather.

And that’s how to fix the “Fetching Online Profile” error in MW3 and Warzone. If you want to learn more about the changes to MW3, check out all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 1 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.