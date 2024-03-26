Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pretty big fantasy action-RPG with levels, experience, vocation levels, and all of that usual RPG goodness. So if you’re wondering what the max level cap is in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Max Level Cap Explained

The max level cap in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 999. That’s right, both the Arisen and the pawns can get up to level 999, which is pretty insane. The first game’s level cap was 200, which was already hard enough to hit, and trying to get to 999 will likely take you months and months of grinding.

Of course, the good news is that there is absolutely no need to even get close to the level cap to see everything the game has to offer. I was able to beat the game on my first playthrough, and both my Arisen and pawn were at around level 40 when the credits rolled. None of the optional boss encounters required me to be at a particularly high level either.

Vocation Max Level

On the flip side, your vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can also be leveled up, and these are capped at 10. As you fight monsters, you earn Discipline Points, which go towards leveling up your vocations. With each vocation level you gain, you get to pick up new weapon skills, core skills, and augments.

Is There a Cap on Character Stats?

Finally, if you’re wondering if there’s a cap on your character stats, it appears that there is none. If you’re able to get your character level all the way up to 999, your stats will likely end up in the 400 to 500 range, and at that point, you’ll be virtually unstoppable.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be able to get to level 999 in a single playthrough, and you’ll most likely have to get to the level cap over the course of multiple playthroughs and new game plus runs.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 level cap.

