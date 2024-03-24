What to Do at Headless Statues in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you explore the world for more Golden Trove Beetles, Seeker’s Tokens, and other goodies, you and your Pawns will come across large headless statues. The problem is the game doesn’t explain what you’re supposed to do with them. So here’s what to do at the headless statues in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What Are Headless Statues Used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Headless statues point you in the direction of interesting locations, treasure, chests, and Seeker’s Tokens. So, it’s worth veering off the path if you come across one of them. When you get close to one, your Pawn will usually comment, “Is that a statue” or “Oh, look, another statue.” That’s your cue to start looking for the statue they’ve spotted.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Every statue I’ve found has a note at the base of it. Examining the statue’s note will reveal a clue about the nearby treasure or location it’s directing you to. For instance, one read “A settlement is just visible in the distance.” After you read the note, just face the direction that the statue is facing and walk in that direction.

Without a waypoint it can be easy to lose your way, so just do your best to run in a relatively straight line. You’ll eventually reach what the statue was pointing you to, and your Pawns might even call out when you’re near a place of interest.

That said, always prepare for a fight when you approach a statue. The first one I found had a group of Harpies flying around it. Additionally, enemies might appear near the place of interest or treasure that the statue leads you to, so it’s best to always be on your guard, especially since the game’s save system isn’t that kind to those who make mistakes.

That’s what headless statues are used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re anything like me, you probably tried to climb them at first, which unfortunately doesn’t work. For more tips, check out our guides on how to tell time and how to get into Battahl.