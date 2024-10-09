What to Know About Mr. Crocket’s Bizarre Children’s Horror Plot Before Watching

A new horror film titled Mr. Crocket is coming to Hulu this month, and we have everything to prepare you before watching this bone-chilling haunting movie.

The new film is based on the 2022 short of the same name, written and directed by Brandon Epsy for Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween. It takes place in 1993 and follows a mysterious children’s show host, Mr. Crocket, who magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, all while brutally slaughtering their parents in the process. One mother is determined to get her son back and attempts to track down the demonic TV show host to rescue her child.

The film features Jerrika Hinton as the mother and Elvis Nolasco, who portrays Mr. Crocket. Others who are a part of the cast include Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome.

What Is the Film Rated?

Unless you want your children to have nightmares of Mr. Crocket kidnapping them in the middle of the night, we highly suggest shying away from showing your kids this film. According to Hulu, Mr. Crocket is rated R.

When Will Mr. Crocket Be Released?

Mr. Crocket will be available to watch on Hulu on Friday, October 11.

Mr. Crocket Full Trailer

The trailer, which was released on September 18, shows the mother receiving a VHS tape in the mail titled “Mr. Crocket’s World!” She hands it over to her son who appears to be loving the new show until things start to go awry. The mother becomes worried once she realizes what happened to her child, stating, “He’s killing parents and taking more kids.”

The haunting music in the trailer, along with the distortion in Mr. Crocket’s voice, sure does make this new film appear even spookier than expected, and we can’t wait to watch it on October 11!

