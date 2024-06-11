What’s Position 37 in Helluva Boss?

A throwaway joke in the most recent episode of Hazbin Hotel spin-off Helluva Boss has fans fittingly debating the existence of a sexual position numbered 37. Let’s dive into the Blitzo line that left Moxxie hyperbolically slack-jawed in the Immediate Murder Professionals’ offices deep in the bowels of hell.

Recommended Videos

Blitzo Presents Position 37 as a Last Resort in His Situationship with Stolas

Helluva Boss thrust fans straight back into the throes of Blitzo and Stolas’ romantic turmoil in Season 2, Episode 8 “Full Moon”. Miscommunication was the crux of the episode, with Stolas easing up on his transactional sexual relationship with the imp demon over a mix of moral misgivings and the formation of real romantic feelings. However, Blitzo’s I.M.P colleagues inferred that Stolas’ behavior may result from bedroom boredom, leading their boss to the conclusion that, “I guess I finally gotta do position 37 tonight”.

Though Blitzo’s blasé reference to the sexual position was met with a comically disturbed expression from Moxxie, it was just the jumping-off point of an episode chock full of pre-sexual errands. Helluva Boss’ eponymous boss spent most of “Full Moon” galivanting around hell’s Lust Ring, a location that perfectly distills and contextualizes the earlier line about position 37.

Helluva Boss’ Position 37 is in the Eye of the Beholder

Helluva Boss’ Lust Ring boasts a blend of real-world sexual kinks with fiendish originals cooked up for the needs of hell’s varied denizens. This hot-under-the-collar hotbed serves as the perfect lens through which to examine the intent behind position 37.

While several fans have taken to social media to assert that 37 is an earnest sexual position, its particulars lack a consistent consensus and none of its variations quite justify Moxxie’s shell-shocked reaction. One widely proposed definition presents as rather tame given the indulgence central to Blitzo’s character. Those who accept this slang definition of position 37 extrapolate that Moxxie’s reaction’s actually an inversion of expectations — that he’s instead surprised that Blitzo’s last resort is relatively modest. However, Occam’s razor suggests that this particular Helluva Boss line is much less grounded in reality than this faction of fans has diagnosed.

Blitzo’s reference to position 37 – and Moxxie’s subsequent reaction – is on par with many other Helluva Boss jokes that not only exemplify the prominent role salaciousness plays in the show’s humor but in its overall world-building. While one could easily take an ill-advised trip down their search engine of choice to determine the practical logistics of how position 37 might manifest, it’s ultimately rather limiting to apply a human definition to the devious antics of an imp and owl demon. As the Lust Ring exemplifies, Helluva Boss‘ sexual comedy is steeped in its supernatural setting, ultimately leaving the ins and outs of position 37 up to the depraved machinations of its audience (and fanfic writers).

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy