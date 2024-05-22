The acclaimed anime series Demon Slayer, based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, is back for its eagerly anticipated fourth season. As fans look for ways to catch the ongoing adventures of Tanjiro and his friends, here’s when new Demon Slayer episodes are released.

Recommended Videos

When Do Demon Slayer Episodes Come Out? Answered

Image Source: Crunchyroll

After Demon Slayer Season 4 premiered on May 12 and the second episode came out the following week, the series will resume with the third episode of Season 4 on Sunday, May 26 at 1:45 PM EST. Episodes are expected to maintain this release schedule moving forward, with no total episode count for Season 4 currently announced. As with the first two episodes of the season, the rest of Demon Slayer Season 4 is being simulcast outside of Japan on Crunchyroll, which makes new episodes available to stream on its platform as they air in Japan.

Demon Slayer Season 4 covers the Hashira Training Arc, which has protagonist Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers honing their skills for the impending showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji. The monstrous villain is hunting Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko, looking to obtain the demonic power within her. The training Tanjiro and his friends endure is grueling, but it will give them the skills and competencies necessary to defeat Muzan once and for all.

There is currently no announced release date for the English-language dub of Demon Slayer Season 4 or plans to release it on platforms and channels beyond Crunchyroll in North America. The first three seasons of Demon Slayer are also available to stream on Netflix, though it is unclear if this release strategy will continue with Season 4 and beyond. In the meantime, fans can check out Crunchyroll for new episodes of the hit anime series weekly.

And that’s when Demon Slayer episodes come out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more