When Does Arcane Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Netflix’s Arcane series has set the bar on what a good video game adaption can be. The animated show based on League of Legends captured the minds of audiences everywhere back in 2021, and here’s when the hit show is set to return with Season 2.

Arcane Season 2 will arrive on Netflix in November of 2024. Right now the exact date is not known, but on June 2 the streaming platform released a new poster for the series that unveiled the month of release, so we now know for certain it will be here by the end of the year.

A November release date for Arcane’s second season isn’t all that surprising given that the first episodes of the series arrived early in the same month back in 2021. It isn’t clear how episodes of Season 2 will be released, but if they choose to use the same format then fans can expect new additions to be made weekly as November progresses.

The episode count of Arcane Season 2 is also unknown, but with Season 1 having nine episodes we’d expect it will probably be the same. As we get closer to November details like this and the exact release date for the series will be unveiled and this article will be updated to reflect that news, so feel free to check back and stay in the loop.

Fans have been eager for more Arcane since the day Season 1 concluded with a huge cliffhanger. This kept fans hungry and the theories flowing over the last three years as everyone patiently waited for the League of Legends story to release new episodes. The time for these is almost here so if you want to refresh your brain on what went down, Arcane Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now.

