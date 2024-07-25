When Does Deadpool & Wolverine Take Place?

The Marvel timeline has always been confusing and now with the merger between Fox and the MCU films, it will only get more convoluted. While it gets tricky, there is an answer for when Deadpool & Wolverine takes place.

Recommended Videos

When Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set?

The majority of Deadpool & Wolverine is intended to take place in 2024, however, some events might have you confused, and us too. Before reading on, be warned there will be some mild spoilers.

Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off with Deadpool attempting to join the Avengers, and we know from the movie that this happens right after Deadpool 2, which puts this scene in 2018. Then we get a screen that says six years later taking us to the present, so yes, 2024 is when the film is set. But here’s where it gets confusing.

Logan is dead in Deadpool’s universe during the film, however, the events of the Logan film are supposed to have taken place in 2029. Furthermore, it looks like he’s been dead a while, so we’d have to be at least a few years after his death. This can cause confusion, but given the comedic scope of the film it doesn’t really matter, the scenes still hit just as hard.

If we were to try and make sense of it, the most likely reason for this would be that they are set on different timelines. Let’s not forget that the Fox films already had three timelines. That would mean that Logan’s events still could have happened, just earlier.

Of course, this is just speculation, and we’re probably overthinking it, but what did you expect from a film that juggles so many universes? The good news is that these issues don’t take away from the extraordinary action in Deadpool & Wolverine, so just go forward thinking this movie takes place in 2024 and you’ll be in the clear.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy