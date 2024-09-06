CBS has become the go-to network for crime procedurals, including a whole family of NCIS series and the long-running show FBI. With FBI receiving a multi-season renewal during its sixth season, here’s when audiences can expect FBI to return for its seventh season in 2024.

When Does FBI Return in 2024?

FBI Season 7 has set a premiere date of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, serving as a lead-in to its two spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. With FBI Season 6 shortened by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA production strikes in 2023, it is currently unclear if the upcoming seventh season will include more episodes or maintain the shortened length. FBI Season 7 is the first installment of a multi-season renewal by CBS, which has extended the series through a total of nine seasons, significantly reaffirming the network’s commitment to the show.

Co-created by Craig Turk and Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, FBI premiered in September 2018 and quickly became a popular crime procedural hit on CBS. By April 2019, a backdoor pilot for a planned spinoff was produced, leading to the launch of FBI: International as a mid-season premiere in January 2020. A second spinoff series, FBI: Most Wanted, premiered in September 2021, with all three series set to return on CBS and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What Is FBI About?

The main FBI series follows an FBI office operating out of New York, particularly protagonist Special Agent Maggie Bell as she and her colleagues investigate all manner of criminal cases at varying levels of national security. Working with her team, Maggie overcomes the tragic death of her husband as the office becomes one of the best in the agency. FBI and its spinoffs are set in the same shared television universe as the Chicago and Law & Order franchises, with all three franchises connected to FBI co-creator Dick Wolf.

And that’s when FBI returns in 2024.

FBI airs new episodes on CBS.

