When Does Kristen Bell Series Nobody Wants This Premiere on Netflix?

A recent trailer for Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This teased a bumpy love story between Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah, the rabbinical answer to Fleabag’s hot priest. Here’s when streaming audiences can tune into the series premiere.

When Does Nobody Wants This Premiere on Netflix?

The premiere season of Nobody Wants This is set to arrive on Netflix on September 26. Though Netflix has experimented with split season releases for popular series like Bridgerton and Stranger Things, Nobody Wants This will adhere to the platform’s traditional binge model, releasing all episodes simultaneously. Joanne and Noah’s love story will unfold over the course of ten episodes, with a trailer that teases many comedic complications from the pair along the way.

What Is Nobody Wants This About?

Inspired by creator Erin Foster’s relationship with her husband, Nobody Wants This explores the unlikely chemistry between agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah. “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy,” Foster told Netflix, adding “I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

The series trailer has already evoked comparisons to Fleabag for its depiction of a religious heartthrob in Brody’s Noah. Unlike Fleabag, where a forbidden taboo heightens the appeal of Andrew Scott’s character, celibacy does not play a role in Jewish leadership. Therefore, Joanne and Noah can traverse beyond a “will they/won’t they” dynamic into a “how will they” one as the two navigate the various joys and pitfalls that come from pursuing someone with a vastly different approach to life and faith.

Nobody Wants This pairs two teen television icons Bell and Brody, who kickstarted their careers in early ’00s dramas Veronica Mars and The O.C. respectively. They’re joined in their upcoming Netflix rom-com by familiar faces such as Veep‘s Timothy Simons and Succession‘s Justine Lupe. Simons portrays Noah’s older brother Sasha, who is married to Jackie Tohn’s Esther. Joanne has her own unique sibling dynamic with Lupe’s Morgan, with the two sisters hosting a podcast “centered on their fizzy banter and ride-or-die commitment to being alone together” (via Netflix). The official trailer for Nobody Wants This showcases how these outside influences in Joanne and Noah’s lives will continue to test their budding romance.

We’ll have to see just how it all turns out when Nobody Wants This premieres on Netflix on September 26.

