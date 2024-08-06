When Does Solar Opposites Season 5 Release?

Solar Opposites is coming back for Season 5 in 2024, and in less than a year since the last season aired. That’s great news for fans of the animated comedy series, and so you can binge through all of the new episodes on day one, here’s when they will land.

Season 5 of Solar Opposites will premiere on Aug. 12, 2024. Like previous seasons episodes of the series will arrive all at once, so you can binge through the entire season as quickly or slowly as you choose. Season 5 will be available to stream on Hulu in the United States and on Disney Plus elsewhere.

Solar Opposites Season 5 will have 11 episodes in total, just as previous seasons of the show have. This will be the second season with Dan Stevens as the leading star voicing Korvo after Justin Roiland was replaced before Season 4. The rest of the cast will remain the same with returning stars coming back to voice their characters in the next season.

Trailers for the upcoming season teaser more action from within “the wall” as things expand to “the yard” so expect to see that storyline expanded further in these new episodes. If you aren’t yet caught up on everything that has gone down in Solar Opposites so far, there’s no better time to get up-to-date than now.

The good news is that Season 5 won’t be the last addition to the Solar Opposites story as the animated series has already been renewed for its sixth run. No release date for this has been shared, but given the current schedule, we’d expect it to arrive sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, you can stream all four seasons of Solar Opposites now on Hulu in the United States and Disney Plus internationally.

