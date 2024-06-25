When Does The Bear Season 3 Release? Answered

Easily among the year’s most anticipated returning television seasons, The Bear’s high-intensity kitchen is about to reopen its doors. Here’s when to catch The Bear’s upcoming third installment.

Evidently, the summer heat has thawed refrigerated restauranter Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto slightly earlier than expected. Rather than the previously announced June 27 release, The Bear will return to Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST. Though only a few hours ahead of its initially announced release schedule, this bump from midnight into primetime grants fans an opportunity to dive back into the series without damaging their sleep schedules as detrimentally.

The Bear will continue to follow the precedent set with its first two seasons and drop all 10 episodes of Season 3 at once, despite some audience pushback to embrace the appointment television model. The announcement of Season 3’s advanced release window kicked up some of this long-broiling television discourse about the merits of the weekly release model over the binge model popularized by Netflix. Though some remain staunch advocates of bingeing culture, many argue that appointment viewing prolongs the cultural conversation and word-of-mouth momentum that a show like The Bear demands.

Below are the episode titles for the third season of The Bear:

“Tomorrow” “Next” “Doors” “Violet” “Children” “Napkins” “Legacy” “Ice Chips” “Apologies” “Forever”

What to Expect from Season 3 of The Bear (And Beyond)

Each of the episode titles provided for Season 3 featured a brief description that, though vague, gave a general idea of some events fans can expect from The Bear this June. For example, it’s teased that Episode 3 will take place over the course of a month, that Sydney will move into a new apartment in the following episode, and that Season 3 will end in a funeral in “Forever”. The Tina-centric episode “Napkins” will also serve as the directorial debut for The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. As for the overall tone, fans can expect the same stressful kitchen antics they’ve come to revel in as the staff of The Bear pursue a coveted Michelin star.

Though the tense note Season 2 ended on left fans in suspense, the potential of a Season 3 cliffhanger comes with a consolation prize. The Bear‘s beginning to earn a reputation for heated finales, but viewers can rest a little easier knowing that the series has already hit the ground running on a fourth season.

